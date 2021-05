Josh Duhamel Says Working With JLo Was 'One Of The Best Jobs Ever'

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Josh Duhamel opens up about watching his new sci-fi series "Jupiter's Legacy" with his 7-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie.

Plus, the actor says it was "awesome" to work alongside Jennifer Lopez in their upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding".