Dazzling SpaceX Starlink satellites line up in California night sky

A glittering line of lights was visible in California's night sky on Friday 7 May, as dozens of SpaceX Starlink satellites formed a 'satellite train' in space.

They were launched earlier in the week, part of a vast network of satellites that Elon Musk's SpaceX intends to use for its Starlink internet service.

Despite being relatively small, the satellites can look bright when their location and the location of the viewer allows the sun's light to bounce off them to observers on the ground.

They were also visible in the night sky over many other parts of the US.