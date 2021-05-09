Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 10, 2021

Tokyo protesters demand the cancellation of upcoming Olympic Games

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:03s 0 shares 2 views
Tokyo protesters demand the cancellation of upcoming Olympic Games
Tokyo protesters demand the cancellation of upcoming Olympic Games

Protesters outside the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo demonstrated against the upcoming Olympic Games, on Sunday 9 May.

Protesters outside the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo demonstrated against the upcoming Olympic Games, on Sunday 9 May.

The protesters held signs and called for the event to be cancelled, particularly because of the risks of a holding it amid a rise in coronavirus infections.

A recent online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics received around 200,000 signatures in just a few days, while opinion polls suggest a majority of the public is also opposed to the Games -- due to open on July 23.

Explore