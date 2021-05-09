Tokyo protesters demand the cancellation of upcoming Olympic Games

Protesters outside the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo demonstrated against the upcoming Olympic Games, on Sunday 9 May.

The protesters held signs and called for the event to be cancelled, particularly because of the risks of a holding it amid a rise in coronavirus infections.

A recent online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics received around 200,000 signatures in just a few days, while opinion polls suggest a majority of the public is also opposed to the Games -- due to open on July 23.