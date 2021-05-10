Firefighting helicopter crashes into lake in China

A firefighting helicopter crashed into a lake in China on Monday morning (May 10) while tackling a forest fire.

A firefighting helicopter crashed into a lake in China on Monday morning (May 10) while tackling a forest fire.

The Z-8X Aerial Fire Fighting Helicopter operated by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force was collecting water from Erhai Lake in Dali City, Yunnan Province, when it went into a sudden tailspin.

Footage shows how the aircraft crashed into the water followed by a small explosion.

Rescue teams immediately arrived to retrieve the crew shortly after the incident at 10:20 am.

Local media reported that emergency and medical teams were carrying out rescue work on-site.

It is not yet clear whether there were any casualties from the crash.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Officials said that the helicopter was part of firefighting efforts tackling the destruction caused by a forest fire, that scorched some 48 hectares of land.