Local winery bounces back after being hit hard from pandemic

AS WE CONTINUE TO REBOUND FROMTHE PANDEMIC, ONE LOCAL WINERYIS HAPPY TO HAVE SURVIVED LASTYEAR AFTER CLOSING ITS DOORS FOR4 MONTHS.CAROLINE PETERS JOINS US NOWOUTSIDE VINO COLORADO WINERY ATSWEET ELEPHANT IN OLD COLORADOCITY.CAROLINE?GOOD MORNING.THE VINO COLORADO WINERY IS AFAMILY BUSINESS THAT HASBEEN AROUND 9 YEARS IN THESPRINGS.FROM WINE TASTING, TO GOOD FOOD,AND EVEN COFFEE, CUSTOMERS CANHAVE IT ALL WHEN THEY DINE HEREIN OLD COLORADO CITY.BUT THIS SMALL BUSINESS TOOK ABIG HIT WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT,CLOSINGS ITS DOORS FOR DININGAND ONLY OFFERING CURBSIDEPICKUP FOR ONE DAY A WEEK.THIS CAUSED THE WINERY TO GODOWN IN BUSINESS BY 60 PERCENT.BUT STILL, THE LOCALS HERE WOULDCALL IN AND ORDER TAKEOUT ANDWINE JUST TO KEEP THIS BUSINESSAFLOAT.SOMETHING THE OWNERS SUSAN ANDDON ARE INCREDIBLY THANKFUL FOR."WELL WE BELIEVE IN OUR PRODUCT,WE BELIEVE IN OUR COMMUNITY.WE FEEL THAT YOU KNOW, YOU'REALWAYS GOING TO HAVE SOME TYPEOF ADVERSITY BUT YOU JUST HAVETO PUSH THROUGH IT."ALL OF THE WINES AT VINOCOLORADO WINERY ARE MADE LOCALLYFROM LOCAL PRODUCTS BY THEOWNERS ALSO BELIEVE IN MAKINGTHEIR FOOD LOCALLY AND THEY ONLYPURCHASE THEIR COFFEE ANDPRODUCTS FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES.SOMETHING I FOUND INTERESTINGABOUT THIS WINERY IS THEY TAKEFULL CREDITFOR THEIR FOOD AND WINE, BUTWHEN IT COMES TO THEIR COFFEE ORBREADS FROM LOCAL BAKERIES, THEYLIKE TO KEEP THE LABELS ON THESEPRODUCTS TO HELP SUPPORT OTHERLOCAL BUSINESSES.WHILE THE PANDEMIC WAS HARD,THIS PAST MONTH, THIS WINERY HASSEEN AN INCREASE IN SALES BY30%.SUSAN SAYS THIS TELLS THEM T