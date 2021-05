FDLE investigation finds no wrongdoing by PBSO, State Attorney's Office in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finished an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, finding no wrongdoing by either prosecutors or law enforcement.

WITH THENEWLY RELEASED REPORT FROM THESTATE'S DEPARTMENT OF LAWENFORCEMENT.KELLEY, THE F-D-L-E HASCLEARED BOTH THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ANDPALM BEACH STATE PROSECUTORSOF ANY WRONG-DOING WHEN ITCOMES TO HOW THEY PROSECUTEDAND JAILED THE CONVICTED SEXOFFENDER.

F-D-L-EINVESTIGATION WAS ORDERED BYGOVERNOR DESANTIS BACK 20-18.IT LOOKED INTO WHETHER THEREWAS ANY CRIMINAL WRONG-DOINGSURROUNDING EPSTEIN'S SPECIALACCOMODATIONS WHILE HE SERVEDIN THE PALM BEACH COUNTY JAIL.DURING THAT TIME, EPSTEIN WASABLE TO LEAVE HIS JAIL CELLALMOST DAILY AND GO TO HISHOME AND OFFICE.

THE F-D-L-EFOUND NO IMPROPER HANDLING OFTHE CASE.

EPSTEIN RECEIVEDBOTH A SHORT JAIL SENTENCE ANDFEDERAL IMMUNITY - MORE THAN ADECADE AGO.HOWEVER IN 2019 - HE WASINDICTED IN NEW YORK ON NEWSEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES.

HEDIED IN PRISON WHILE AWAITINGTRIAL.

HIS DEATH WAS RULEDSUICID