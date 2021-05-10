Love is infectious: New York couple slow dance on rooftop to celebrate wedding during Covid-19

Hailey sees a couple slow dancing on the rooftop in her East Williamsburg neighborhood.
The couple, dressed in wedding attire, celebrate their wedding alone due to COVID-19 restrictions on April 6.
