WEB EXTRA: FDA Announces Pfizer Vaccine Authorization For Kids 12 to 15

The FDA announced children 12-15 years old can start to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday (5/10), the agency said the vaccine met the criteria to be authorized.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorized so far for adolescents starting at age 12.