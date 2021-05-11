Over 60% of people already created a summer bucket list

Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) want to try something new for the very first time during their vacation this summer, according to a recent survey.Out of a panel of 2,000 U.S. residents, 60% also said they feel their absolute happiest while on vacation.When asked to specify what new activities they'd like to try, respondents cited trying different foods, going bungee jumping, camping and even "a cross country road trip to see my bestie."Almost a fifth of respondents (17%) cited a desire to go to see a new state or city, while more than a third (39%) said seeing friends and family is a must for their summer vacation.Meanwhile, two-thirds of respondents said they feel more inclined to rent an RV or campervan now than before the pandemic started.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of online RV rental platform Outdoorsy, the survey also found that two-thirds of respondents have started their own summer bucket list.Popular plans for this summer included camping (47%), waterskiing (44%), wakeboarding (43%), surfing (41%) and other outdoor activities.Camping and water sports aside, people also want to hike (41%), try their hand at skydiving (36%) and relax while fishing (35%).Sixty percent are also putting together a shopping wish list, frequently citing a need for camping gear (46%), a tent (37%) and an RV or campervan (33%).In fact, 62% would rather spend their vacation surrounded by nature this summer, which Outdoorsy co-founder and CMO Jen Young says is likely a reaction to the past year of social distancing and quarantine measures."As we head into the summer months, the desire and the demand to get out of the house is at an all-time high," Young says.

"We're seeing more and more people seek out alternative ways to travel that allow them to stay away from crowds and be in a location where fresh air and open space are their closest companions.

Choosing to rent an RV or campervan naturally opens the door and the ability to do that; it gives travelers the keys to controlling their environment."Driving (44%) topped the list of travel options that Americans consider to be the safest, followed by cruising (37%) and flying (33%).In fact, 81% reported that because of the pandemic, they feel forced to find alternative travel destinations or an alternative form of travel compared to their usual routine.Of those surveyed, 63% would rather stay closer to adventures on their next vacation, like camping on a beach, instead of staying in a hotel or AirBnB."After a year of staying home, travelers are in search of something different this summer - from a relaxing getaway out in nature to a long road trip to take in as many sites as possible.

The beauty of an RV trip is having a rig to fit every type of traveler and every type of vacation," Young says.Overall, six in 10 said they would spend significantly more money on their vacation if it meant they were 100% safe from COVID, the results suggest.In the meantime, Americans are doing everything they can to make sure they're ready for their adventure.

When asked what must-haves were necessary for their summer vacation, the most selected answer was "being vaccinated" (40%).