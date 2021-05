'I don't want to see anybody dead': Stockton neighbors react after police officer, man killed in shooting

WITNESSES WORKING TO KEEPTOGETHER EXACTLY WHAT LED ONTO THE DEADLY SHOOTING THATCAME TO LIFE.BULLETS STOCKTONNEIGHBORHOOD LEAVING BOTH THESTOCKTON POLICE OFFICER AND AMAN POLICE ARE IDENTIFYING ASA SUSPECT DEAD.

I DON'T KNOWWORDS.YOU JUST HEAR GUNSHOTS LIKE30 JUST GONE.THE SHOOTING HAPPENEDTUESDAY MORNING ON THE CRESTAWAY KIND OF.SAD YOU KNOW MY MY THEY YOUKNOW SEE SOMEBODY LOSE THEIRLIFE OUT THERE.THEY SHOULD DAVID SAYS HEHEARD THE SHOOTING WHILELISTENING TO POLICE SCANNERSAND RACED TO THE SCENE.THIS INNING TO THE VOICE OFTHE OFFICER.

NOW HE'S HE'S.SAYING CALLING FOR HELP HELPBECAUSE.

HIS PARTNER WASUNRESPONSIVE.

AND I HEARD THATSAID AT LEAST 3 TIMES.

HE YOUKNOW GET THE MEDICS HERE NOWHE'S PARTNERS RESPONSIVE EVENSHARED THIS VIDEO WITH FOX 40DRIVER'S SIDE DOOR WINDOW SHOTOUT.IT WAS STILL THERE, BUT ITWAS SHATTERED PEOPLE COULDONLY WATCH AS THEIR HOMES ANDCARS WERE BLOCKED OFF BY CRIMESCENE TAPE THAT COVER THEIRNEIGHBORHOOD AS MORE POLICEFLOODED THE AREA THROUGHOUTTHE DAY THE OFFICER IN THEOTHER MAN POLICE ARE CALLING ASUSPECT WERE RUSHED TO THEHOSPITAL.WHERE THEY BOTH LATER DIEDWANT TO SEE ANYBODY THERE.

NOTCIVILIANS NOBODY NEIGHBORSTELL ME WHAT HAPPENED HERETODAY IS SAID THEY SEE THESHOOTING DOESN'T JUST AFFECTTHE 2 PEOPLE KILLED IN THEIRFAMILIES.

IT IMPACTS EVERYONEIN THIS COMMUNITY IS FIRSTTIME I'VE SEEN THAT YET.IT'S CRAZY.