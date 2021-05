Deadline looming in Engridge battle

There's a midnight deadline for Enbridge to shut down its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The company says they have no intention of shutting down.

Enbridge says only the federal government has the authority to order a shutdown.

The Canadian company and its supporters say doing so would risk the same fuel disruptions experienced on the East Coast following a cyberattack against a pipeline there.

Opponents say the two situations are different and accuse Enbridge of flouting the law.