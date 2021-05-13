Puerto Rican workers protest against LUMA Energy monopoly in San Juan

Thousands of Puerto Ricans protested against LUMA Energy in San Juan on May 12.

They were demonstrating in opposition to the company's monopoly as it would take over and run the Electric Power Authority.

LUMA Energy formed a partnership with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

This contract would allow LUMA to be an operator through a supplementary agreement.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @mrbanchs.