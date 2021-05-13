NBA Creates Annual Social Justice Award in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Honor

The league made the announcement on May 13.

In addition to being one of our greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has devoted much of his life to advocating for equality and social justice, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, via statement.

With this new award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate NBA players who are using their influence to make an impact on their communities and our broader society, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, via statement.

The recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award will also be able to choose an organization to receive a $100,000 donation.

Other finalists will be able to donate $25,000 each to their charities of choice.

Abdul-Jabbar said he was "honored and grateful to be associated with this award.".

To me, it’s another giant step in the right direction for the country and all people who value equality, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, via news release .

The award winner and finalists will be announced during the NBA playoffs