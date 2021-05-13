California couple gets their greatest surprise after trying to get pregnant for 10 years

After being married for more than nine years, Danelle Aleman and her husband, Agusto, in Fresno, California, were surprised with their greatest joy in life: she was finally pregnant.

This heartwarming moment captured Agusto's reaction on March 31, 2015, when he was surprised with the gift of the greatest news yet.

He opens the box and is confused about what the gift means when suddenly, he realizes that Danelle is in fact pregnant.

Danelle told Newsflare: "We got married in 2007 and wanted to start our family right away.

After a year of trying with no success, we decided to seek medical advice.

I was poked, prodded, and tested for months when the diagnosis we finally received was: 'Unexplained Infertility." "After years of this disappointing, emotional, and unsuccessful roller coaster trying everything from fertility drugs to natural remedies, acupuncture, and more, we decided to just let it happen." "After 6 years on our journey, we settled into our life just the two of us.

We bought a house, adopted two dogs, and enjoyed each other's company... Then suddenly 10 years after our journey began... we got our miracle!

This is a moment I will forever be thankful for, telling Augusto that he was going to be a father."