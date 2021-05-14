Great Dane puppy has grown to completely cover entire couch

Raven is a Great Dane puppy who is extremely well loved.

She's living the good life with her family in Canada and she's like another child more than she is like a pet.

She enjoys free reign of the house, the 3 acres or property, and even the beds and couches.

Here, on her first night with her family, Raven has fallen asleep on her back on the couch with her humans.

It seems that this position demonstrates complete trust and contentment in a dog.

But at the end of the video, we can see the same dog on the same couch.

The difference is that 16 months has passed since the first night on the couch and she now takes up the whole thing!