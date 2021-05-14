Footage, filmed on May 4, reveals the inside of a Bitcoin mining factory in southern China where 3,000 machines are powered day and night.
Inside look at one of China's Bitcoin mining factories that pose threat to environment
The factory is located near a hydropower station in Yunnan province and more than 70 million yuan (£770,000) has been invested into it.
Over 20,000 mining machines can be stored at the facility, costing around 500 million yuan (£55 million).
The cryptocurrency's harmful impact on the environment was highlighted after Tesla's owner, Elon Musk, suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Musk tweeted: "We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel." The video was filmed on March 4 and provided by local media.