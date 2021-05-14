Inside look at one of China's Bitcoin mining factories that pose threat to environment

Footage, filmed on May 4, reveals the inside of a Bitcoin mining factory in southern China where 3,000 machines are powered day and night.

The factory is located near a hydropower station in Yunnan province and more than 70 million yuan (£770,000) has been invested into it.

Over 20,000 mining machines can be stored at the facility, costing around 500 million yuan (£55 million).

The cryptocurrency's harmful impact on the environment was highlighted after Tesla's owner, Elon Musk, suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.

Musk tweeted: "We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel." The video was filmed on March 4 and provided by local media.