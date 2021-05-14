Tim Paine responds after getting trolled by Indian fans for his ‘sideshows’ remark | Oneindia News

After facing heat, Australia Test team captain Tim Paine has clarified his comment in which he stated that Indians are good at niggling and distracting their opponents.

Paine's statement came almost 4 months after their 1-2 Test series loss against the visitors India.

Tim Paine was quoted by news.com.au on Thursday saying that 'Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,".

