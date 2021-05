Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Teases His Own Show

With the news that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" would end in 2022, in-house DJ and co-executive producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about the possibility of his own daytime talk show.

Plus, tWitch discusses his new partnership with Bai beverage, which is giving Canadians a chance to win a one-on-one session with the dance pro.