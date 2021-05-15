Man who kicked out Labour Party leader from his pub tells anti-lockdown protesters that “lockdown is a lie” and “we are go

Man who kicked out Labour Party leader from his pub tells anti-lockdown protesters that “lockdown is a lie” and “we are going to have to be angry with those in authority”.

College Green, Bristol, UK.

15th May 2021.

Rod Humphris, who co-runs The Raven pub in Bath, addresses a crowd at an anti-lockdown protest in Bristol attended by around 200 demonstrators.

Mr Humphris recently hit the headlines when he kicked out the Labour Party leader Keir Starmer from his pub.

During his speech at the College Green demo, Rod Humphris said that “Lockdown is a lie” and “we are going to have to be angry with those in authority”.