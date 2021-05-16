Free Palestine protest turns nasty inside Manchester Arndale shopping centre

A Free Palestine protest on Saturday 15 May in Manchester, UK, turned ugly as fights broke out inside the Manchester Arndale shopping centre.

Around 300 protesters marched in the city centre in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza.

Security in the shopping centre were unable to stop the crowd or violent elements within it.

People involved in the march also climbed on top of tram station roofs, close to overhead electrical cables.

A number of police were following the crowd, but no arrests appeared to be made at the time.