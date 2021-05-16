US and Israeli flags burned at Gaza protest in Karachi, Pakistan

Hundreds of supporters of Pakistani Shi'a Islamist organisation Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) staged a protest in Karachi on Sunday 16 May in solidarity with Palestinians.

Participants attempted to burn US and Israeli flags at the demonstration outside Karachi Press Club.

The protesters carried banners and chanted slogans against the US and Israel, and the latter's military offensive in Gaza.