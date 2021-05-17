2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat Inside and Out

For running footage w/ engine noise - 4:59 Manifest Hellcat Destiny has brought us the latest inevitable supercharged V8 machine from Mopar, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

And to make it extra-special, this 710-horsepower monster is the most powerful SUV that Chrysler — or any other automaker — has ever built, thanks to a three-horsepower bump over its shorter cousin, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

It’s also a limited-production model, so it’ll be an instant collectible.

And it offers the unique opportunity to share the Hellcat experience simultaneously with five other people while also towing up to 8,700 pounds.

Oh, and enjoying the extra traction of all-wheel drive.

But there are a couple drawbacks that make the Hellcat cars and the less potent Durangos smarter choices.

The powertrain is what this SUV is all about, and it’s as sweet as it is in other Hellcats.

Power from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is amazing, shoving you back in your seat with authority.

It’s especially effective since the all-wheel-drive system's extra traction is better able to put all 710 horses and 645 pound-feet of torque to the pavement.

Burnout fans will prefer the rear-drive Hellcats, however.

The engine sound for the most part is also superb, with a blend of mellow rumble and supercharger shriek.

The transmission can also be smooth and gentle, or firm and fast, depending on the drive mode.

It’s easy to see why people love this thing.

