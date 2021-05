The Mayor of the City of North Las Vegas John Lee released a statement on his Facebook page that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

SEVERAL OTHER ENTITIESWERE MOST-AFFECTED.... BY THELOSS OF REVENUE.NORTH LAS VEGAS MAYOR JOHNLEE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.LEE SAYS HE IS FEELINGWELL AND HAS NO SYMPTOMS.THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMINGJUST HOURS AFTER LEE REVEALED HEWILL BE RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR.LAST MONTH LEE ANNOUNCEDHE WAS LEAVING "THE DEMOCRATICPARTY" AND BECOMING AREPUBLICAN.