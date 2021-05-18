Police investigating sexual assault accusation against rapper T.I., wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Los Angeles police detectives are investigating a sexual assault report in which a woman accused rapper T.I.
And his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of sexual assault in 2005.
Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris have been accused of sexual assault by three more women.