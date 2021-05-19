Top 20 Crime Movies of the Century So Far

Crime doesn't pay.
But these movies definitely cash in with fans and critics alike!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best movies between the years 2000 and 2021 about criminals and criminal investigations!
Our countdown includes "The Nice Guys", "The Departed", "Sicario", “Oldboy”, "No Country For Old Men", and more!
The century is far from over, but these movies have already left their mark. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite..