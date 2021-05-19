Family in the Philippines transform pig pen into neat swimming pool

Gale Sharmaine Oriña, 24, recorded the process as they cleaned up the pen.

A family living in the Philippines filmed as they transformed an old pig pen into a neat swimming pool.

Gale Sharmaine Oriña, 24, recorded the process as they cleaned up the pen.

She said: "Since summer is starting here in the Philippines, we decided to turn our old pig pen into a swimming pool.

It is not used for many years and became a fish pond before then, that’s why it doesn’t smell of pig anymore.

So, we decided to clean it up by removing the furniture then start filling the gap with concrete inside and out.

"After that, we fixed the flooring by tiling it and started plastering the walls all around.

We also placed one step stair on the inside for additional support and also for the kids.

"We cleaned and power washed the tiles then put the waterproofing coat on.

After a day or two when the waterproof coating dried, we start to paint all around the exterior and the interior of the pen.

"We waited for almost a week for the paint to be fully dried then we started filling it up with water.

When the pool is finished we drained it and changed the water every week!" Oriña filmed the process from April 6 to April 16.