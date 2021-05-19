Spencer Turnbull Throws No-Hitter Against Mariners

Spencer Turnbull Throws No-Hitter Against Mariners.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher threw the fifth no-hitter of the 2021 MLB season on May 18 to secure a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

He threw 117 pitches and struck out nine.

It was also the eighth no-hitter in Tigers history.

Speaking to Bally Sports Detroit, 28-year-old Turnbull said, "It's just surreal.

I don't really have words right now.".

[It’s] probably the best day, best night of my life to be honest with you.

It’s pretty freaking cool, Spencer Turnbull, to Bally Sports Detroit.

Tuesday's game was the first time Turnbull pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.

The last Tigers pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Justin Verlander in 2011.

