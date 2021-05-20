Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 20, 2021

'Faith' the surfing pit bull rides waves in California

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:41s 0 shares 2 views
'Faith' the surfing pit bull rides waves in California
'Faith' the surfing pit bull rides waves in California

This rescue dog from California has mastered the art of catching waves on a surfboard and is now winning competitions.

This rescue dog from California has mastered the art of catching waves on a surfboard and is now winning competitions.

"Faith started out life as a stray scared of the world and found a new lease on life as a pro surfer," said her owner James Wall.

"Until now, this athletic pup has won 8 surf titles and emerged a runner-up in 5 different competitions in California and Florida," he added.

This impressive footage was shot on May 15.

Explore