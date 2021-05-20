This rescue dog from California has mastered the art of catching waves on a surfboard and is now winning competitions.
'Faith' the surfing pit bull rides waves in California
"Faith started out life as a stray scared of the world and found a new lease on life as a pro surfer," said her owner James Wall.
"Until now, this athletic pup has won 8 surf titles and emerged a runner-up in 5 different competitions in California and Florida," he added.
This impressive footage was shot on May 15.