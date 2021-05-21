Skip to main content
Funky traffic cop directs cars with the power of dance in the Philippines

This is the amusing moment a policeman dances in the middle of a road to creatively control traffic.

The officer’s colleague, Mag Bilan, said that the cop was on training and showed off his dance moves in Zamboanga City, the Philippines on March 9.

Bilan commented: "We thought it was a way to make the people happy during the pandemic.

We are glad that they appreciate what we did."

