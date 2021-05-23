Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows Movie Trailer

Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The game is afoot once more!

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprise their roles as Holmes and Watson in the supersleuth sequel to the mystery megahit that minted over a half billion dollars worldwide.

While vying with Watson's soon-to-be wife for the Doctor's time and attention, the detective extraordinaire matches wits with his arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty (Mad Men's Jared Harris), a criminal genius who's conspiring to make a fortune by manufacturing the next generation of wartime weaponry that the world's great powers will be forced to use against one another... once Moriarty succeeds in provoking World War I, of course.

Joining the dynamic duo on their adventure is a feisty gypsy (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's Noomi Rapace) and Sherlock's craftier but crazier older brother Mycroft (Stephen Fry).