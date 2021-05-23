Gorgeous art installation made up of 15,000 paper doves has gone up at Liverpool Cathedral

This stunning footage show an art installation made up of 15,000 paper doves which has gone up at Liverpool Cathedral. The beautiful, intricate works of art are suspended from the ceiling of the building, the largest cathedral in Britain and eighth largest church in the world.Each piece of paper contains a message of peace, hope and love written by local school children and community groups invited to the cathedral pre-lockdown. The installation was created by renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker, who's a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He attended the grand unveiling at Liverpool Cathedral today (Thurs) along with the Dean of Liverpool, The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones.The installation, due to open last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, is accompanied by a soundscape from composer David Harper.Dean Sue said: "We look forward to welcoming people to the Cathedral and we hope that you will encounter peace and the space to reflect on the past year."We feel enormously grateful to be able to host this amazing installation at Liverpool Cathedral."Peter Walker added: "What I've always found when I've been into Liverpool and been up to the Cathedral is, it really is a community place."I think having a work where the community has written on these doves and thousands of children have participated in this project is a really important thing to be doing at this time."

This stunning footage show an art installation made up of 15,000 paper doves which has gone up at Liverpool Cathedral.

The beautiful, intricate works of art are suspended from the ceiling of the building, the largest cathedral in Britain and eighth largest church in the world.Each piece of paper contains a message of peace, hope and love written by local school children and community groups invited to the cathedral pre-lockdown.

The installation was created by renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker, who's a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

He attended the grand unveiling at Liverpool Cathedral today (Thurs) along with the Dean of Liverpool, The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones.The installation, due to open last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, is accompanied by a soundscape from composer David Harper.Dean Sue said: "We look forward to welcoming people to the Cathedral and we hope that you will encounter peace and the space to reflect on the past year."We feel enormously grateful to be able to host this amazing installation at Liverpool Cathedral."Peter Walker added: "What I've always found when I've been into Liverpool and been up to the Cathedral is, it really is a community place."I think having a work where the community has written on these doves and thousands of children have participated in this project is a really important thing to be doing at this time."