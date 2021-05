Unsolved Mysteries Of Quantum Leap With Donald P. Bellisario

Today "Quantum Leap" series creator Donald P.

Bellisario joins Ars Technica to answer once and for all the lingering questions we have about his enduringly popular show.

Was Dr. Sam Beckett really leaping between all those time periods and people or did he simply imagine it all?

What do people in the waiting room do while Sam is in their bodies?

What happens to Sam's loyal ally Al?

30 years following the series finale, answers to these mysteries and more await.