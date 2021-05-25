US warns against travel to Japan

There has been a recent uptick of COVID cases in Japan.
The US is now warning people against travel there.
There is no ban, but with the Olympics getting closers they are warning people of the danger.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues warning about travel to Japan for Summer Olympics