Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 28, 2021

Activist dresses as creepy character to encourage locals in India to wear face masks

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:44s 0 shares 4 views
Activist dresses as creepy character to encourage locals in India to wear face masks
Activist dresses as creepy character to encourage locals in India to wear face masks

A bizarre-looking "Ant Man" character roams the streets of Chennai, southern India, to encourage locals to wear face masks.

A bizarre-looking "Ant Man" character roams the streets of Chennai, southern India, to encourage locals to wear face masks.

Social activist Madhan Kumar dressed as a creepy figure to encourage residents to wear face masks.

This footage was filmed on May 20.

Explore