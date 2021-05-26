Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of His Children

Brad Pitt and his ex, Angelina Jolie, have been in a custody battle for their six children for nearly five years.

Judge John Ouderkirk has sided with Pitt, saying Jolie's previous testimony "lacked credibility.".

According to a source familiar with the situation, the ruling "significantly modified the customary order to increase [Brad's] time with his kids.".

Brad has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their well-being while the other side did everything to try and stop that, Anonymous source, via Yahoo News.

Jolie had previously attempted to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from the case for not letting their children testify.

Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case, Via the filing in California's Second District Court of Appeal.

Jolie and Pitt's children's ages range from 12 to 19.

The oldest, Maddox, 19, isn't subject to the custody determination