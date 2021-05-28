Heavy traffic as holidaymakers hit the M5 as warm Bank Holiday weekend begins

Footage of motorists, caravans, and camper vans, hitting the M5 this lunchtime (May 28), heading South through Gloucestershire towards Devon and Cornwall.

With temperatures predicted to hit the mid-20s over the May Bank Holiday weekend, and Covid restrictions limiting foreign travel, holidaymakers have made the most of the good weather and targeted British resorts.

Footage was taken from an overpass near Junction 11.