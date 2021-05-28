Top 10 Badass Female PlayStation Heroes

These ladies are some of the greatest video game heroes of all time!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most awesome and badass heroines who tend to be associated with Sony’s PlayStation brand.
These ladies are some of the greatest video game heroes of all time!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most awesome and badass heroines who tend to be associated with Sony’s PlayStation brand.
These ladies are some of the greatest video game heroes of all time!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most awesome and badass heroines who tend to be associated with Sony’s PlayStation brand.
Our countdown includes Regina “Dino Crisis” franchise (1999-2003), Heather Mason “Silent Hill 3” (2003), Chloe Frazer “Uncharted” franchise (2007-17), Jill Valentine “Resident Evil” franchise (1996-), Lara Croft “Tomb Raider” franchise (1996-2018) and more!