CoWIN Chief: People in rural areas can book vaccination slots without smartphones | Oneindia News

National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CoWIN R S Sharma on May 29 said that people in rural areas can get themselves registered at nearby common service centres which is easy for the people who don’t have smartphones.

CEO R S Sharma said, “All common service centres are being activated and partnering with us to book slots, registration of people in rural areas.

People can come to the panchayat headquarters and get themselves registered for the vaccine.

The number of vaccine availability and the number of people who want to get vaccinated is different, there is a huge demand supply gap between the numbers.

People can call and register on the helpline number 1075 even if you don’t have a smartphone.

