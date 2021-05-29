COVID-19 sceptics wave conspiracy theory placards in London: 'Experimental Covid vaccines kill'

Protesters condemn what they see as harsh measures.

COVID-19 sceptics rally in Parliament Square, London, against the regulations imposed by the British government to curb coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 sceptics rally in Parliament Square, London, against the regulations imposed by the British government to curb coronavirus infections.

Protesters condemn what they see as harsh measures.

They believe that coronavirus restrictions are limiting their civil liberties.

At the "Unite for Freedom" rally, demonstrators wave conspiracy theory posters saying: "Experimental Covid vaccines kill", and "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty".

The clip has been filmed today (May 29).