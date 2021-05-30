Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 30, 2021

Top 10 Smartest Video Games Villains

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:54s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Smartest Video Games Villains
Top 10 Smartest Video Games Villains

Good luck outsmarting these bad guys!

For this list, we’re looking at the most fiendish foes you’ll ever come across while gaming.

Since we’ll be explaining the villains’ cunning plans, there will be spoilers ahead.

Good luck outsmarting these bad guys!

For this list, we’re looking at the most fiendish foes you’ll ever come across while gaming.

Since we’ll be explaining the villains’ cunning plans, there will be spoilers ahead.

Our countdown includes Dr. Mobius “Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues” (2011), Gaunter O’Dimm “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” (2015), Juno “Assassin’s Creed” series (2007-), The Joker “Batman: Arkham” series (2009-15), Albert Wesker “Resident Evil” series (1996-) and more!

Explore