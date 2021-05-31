A Fee That Went Up 555% May Be Reduced

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas While Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, boaters in Illinois have extra reason to celebrate.
A whopping 555% increase in license plate fees for boat trailers could soon be nearly reversed.
CBS 2's Tim McNicholas While Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, boaters in Illinois have extra reason to celebrate.
A whopping 555% increase in license plate fees for boat trailers could soon be nearly reversed.
CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports after the fee for a boat trailer tag went up more than 500% there may be some relief coming from..
Today only, Woot is now offering the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with Solar Generator for *$149.99 with free..