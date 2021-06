Canada: 215 kids including 3-year-olds' remains found in former residential school | Oneindia News

The remains of 215 children, including some as young as 3, have been found on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia of Canada.

The grim discovery was made in the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

