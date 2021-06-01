Movie Theaters Roar Back With $100 Million Memorial Day Weekend

Over the holiday weekend, cinemas in North America raked in the most sales since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Any studio executive’s belief that a movie belongs on streaming, that model is shattered with the numbers [from this weekend], Joseph Masher, COO Bow Tie Cinemas, via CNBC.

The profitability of [movies] is exclusive to the theater.

We’ve proved it this weekend, Joseph Masher, COO Bow Tie Cinemas, via CNBC.

Paramount Studios' 'A Quiet Place II' raked in the most of any other film, tallying close to $57 million.

Analysts say that the performance of the sequel reveals that "the demand for theatrical experiences has returned," regardless of existing restrictions.

Disney's 'Cruella' debuted both in cinemas and on Disney +.

The villain origin film brought in $27 million in box office sales.

The numbers could result in a reverse of trends in which films debut on streaming services and in cinemas simultaneously.

The studios are realizing that theater exclusive is the way to go, Joseph Masher, COO Bow Tie Cinemas, via CNBC