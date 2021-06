Daily Debrief: El Cortez struggles to find workers

For months, businesses have reported challenges filling open job positions.

Reporter Joe Bartels spoke to the general manager of El Cortez hotel-casino about this issue.

Meanwhile, Resorts World has revealed it's hired 350 people out of more than 130,000 applications received.

Another local business, SkinnyFATS, is offering $20 per hour to tray and attract canidates.