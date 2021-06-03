Trump Administration Secretly Seized Phone and Email Records of Reporters

The DOJ, under Donald Trump, took clandestine actions to gather info on reporters from three agencies; something President Biden vows not to do.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The phone records of four reporters for The New York Times were secretly seized by the Justice Department under then-President..
President Joe Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he would not let his Department of Justice seize phone records or emails from..