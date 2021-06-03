MyPillow CEO Says He ‘Probably’ Inspired Trump’s Theory of Being Reinstated by August

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly been telling people he could return to the White House in August.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly been telling people he could return to the White House in August.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly telling people that he expects to be “reinstated” as President in August of this..
Lindell had floated the false claim that Trump could be back in the White House by August on a podcast. Trump appears to have..