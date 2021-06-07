No Sudden Move Movie (2021)

No Sudden Move Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology.

When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them -- and for what ultimate purpose -- weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, Bill Duke, Noah Jupe, Craig Grant release date July 1, 2021 (on HBO MAX)