Man caught checking his phone as his bride walks down the aisle

In honor of their anniversary, TikTok user@taylortoks shared footage of the special day."Four years ago today, I walked down the aisleto marry the love of my life," she wrote in the video.In the video, the groom laughed and smiled as hisbride, who was out of the frame, made her entrance.The song "Bound 2" by Kanye West was playing.As he was smiling and it seemed thecouple might be on the verge of an adorableinteraction, he checked his phone."Husband of the year," @taylortoks wrote.She included the crying laughing emoji, whichsuggested she had a good attitude about it all.I’d turn around and walk away," one user said."Divorce," another summarized.

"That's suspicious”.In response to one of the comments,@taylortoks confirmed that wedding jittershad just gotten the best of him."He was sooooo nervous!

I thought it was funny,"she said.

"He did have the vows on his phone, buthe didn't need to pull them up at that moment”