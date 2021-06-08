The Imposter Movie

The Imposter Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The greatest mystery in the disappearance of Nicholas Barclay began the day he got home... In 1994 a 13-year-old boy disappears without a trace from San Antonio, Texas.

Three and a half years later he is found alive, thousands of miles away in a village in southern Spain with a story of kidnap and torture.

His family is overjoyed to bring him home.

But all is not quite as it seems. The boy bears many of the same distinguishing marks he always had, but why does he now have a strange accent?

Why does he look so different?

And why doesn't the family seem to notice these glaring inconsistencies?

It's only when an investigator starts asking questions that this strange tale takes an even stranger turn…