Vegas Golden Knights fans pumped about Game 5

Fans packed Red Rock Resort on Tuesday to watch Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights' second-round playoff series against Colorado.
The Knights beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime and now lead the series 3-2.
Fans packed Red Rock Resort on Tuesday to watch Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights' second-round playoff series against Colorado.
The Knights beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime and now lead the series 3-2.
PUCK DROP IS AT -6-.1:06 THE PANDAMONIUM THEEXCITEMENT ABOUT OUR TEAM INTHIS CITY..WE’RE ALL ABOUT VEGASGOLDEN KNIGHTS AND IT’S GREAT TOSEE EVERYONE OUT HERE.NEEDLESS TO SAY...."GOLDEN KNIGHTS FANS" AREPUMPED!TONIGHT...SEVERAL PACKED RED ROCKRESORT.... FOR THE TEAM’SOFFICIAL.... WATCH PARTY.THESE PARTIES ARETYPICALLY HOSTED..... WHEN THEKNIGHTS ARE..... ON THE ROAD...YOU CAN BET..... MANY OFTHESE WILL BE PACKING THEFORTRESS.... ON THURSDAY.... FOR
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the Avalanche playoff game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in..
LAS VEGAS -- Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, critical of his team's competitive level in Friday night's 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden..