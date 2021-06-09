Vegas Golden Knights fans pumped about Game 5

PUCK DROP IS AT -6-.1:06 THE PANDAMONIUM THEEXCITEMENT ABOUT OUR TEAM INTHIS CITY..WE’RE ALL ABOUT VEGASGOLDEN KNIGHTS AND IT’S GREAT TOSEE EVERYONE OUT HERE.NEEDLESS TO SAY...."GOLDEN KNIGHTS FANS" AREPUMPED!TONIGHT...SEVERAL PACKED RED ROCKRESORT.... FOR THE TEAM’SOFFICIAL.... WATCH PARTY.THESE PARTIES ARETYPICALLY HOSTED..... WHEN THEKNIGHTS ARE..... ON THE ROAD...YOU CAN BET..... MANY OFTHESE WILL BE PACKING THEFORTRESS.... ON THURSDAY.... FOR